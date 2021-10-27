A semitruck is lying sideways on Interstate 90, near the junction with Interstate 5, blocking all westbound lanes of traffic and causing a major traffic problem.
There were no injuries reported, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson. There was no immediate estimated time for reopening the lanes, though the Washington State Department of Transportation said on Twitter that it will "likely take some time to clear."
Traffic is being detoured to Rainier Avenue, Johnson said on Twitter, and drivers that had been stuck on the road behind the truck have been cleared from the road.
The incident is near Corwin Place South, west of Rainier Avenue, in Seattle, according to WSDOT.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.