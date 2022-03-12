People pulled a Washington State Patrol trooper from a burning car early Friday, Patrol officials said Saturday.
The trooper was involved in a crash with a commercial motor vehicle near highways 167 and 161 in Puyallup. The trooper's car caught fire around 1:20 a.m., and people in the area rescued him. State Patrol Trooper Anthony Reese on Saturday did not know how the people came to help the trooper or how many pulled him to safety. The trooper was taken to MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The trooper, who has not been named, was in stable condition Saturday afternoon. Information about the other driver's condition was not immediately available.
The Patrol's criminal investigation division is investigating the collision, Reese said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.