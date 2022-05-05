Seattle responded with exuberant delight when the Sounders separated themselves from their MLS brethren with a Wednesday night victory that thrust them into the realm of the world elites.
Along with making history for Seattle and the league, the Sounders earned $500,000 and a berth in the FIFA Club World Cup, which will likely be played in 2023. English Premier League side Chelsea FC is the reigning Club World Cup champion.
Wednesday's 3-0 win at Lumen Field was a very big deal for the Sounders, for Seattle and for North American soccer. And it shows, with triumphant fans on Twitter basking in the glory.
Here's a little sampling of the love shared after the big win:
Information from The Seattle Times archives is included in this report.
