NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Kieran Trippier must take a break from his fast start to life at Newcastle after sustaining a broken left foot.
Scans showed the England full back fractured the fifth metatarsal bone during the 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday, Newcastle said Monday.
The northeast club didn’t give an exact timeframe for Trippier’s absence, only saying he “will be sidelined for the club’s upcoming fixtures.”
Trippier, one of five January signings by the club, which has recently come under Saudi ownership, scored the winner from a direct free kick against Villa. He also curled home a free kick in the 3-1 victory over Everton last Tuesday.
Newcastle has won three straight games and has moved four points clear of the relegation zone.
