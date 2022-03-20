BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Triple jumper Yulimar Rojas broke her own women's world record with a leap of 15.74 meters Sunday at the indoor world championships.
With the final jump of the competition in Belgrade, the Venezuelan went seven centimeters beyond the mark she set in winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics last August.
The new outright women's world record was also 31 centimeters beyond the best indoor mark held by Rojas.
___
