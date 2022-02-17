Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Cisco Systems Inc., up $1.48 to $55.73.
The seller of routers, switches, software and services raised its profit forecast for its fiscal year.
TripAdvisor Inc., down 73 cents to $28.50.
The travel website operator reported disappointing fourth-quarter financial results.
Visa Inc., down $4.21 to $224.61.
The global payments processor and Amazon will allow customers to use Visa cards on Amazon sites worldwide without additional fees.
Tesla Inc., down $47.02 to $876.37.
U.S. safety regulators launched an investigation of the electric vehicle maker tied to complaints that its cars can stop for no apparent reason.
Walmart Inc., up $5.35 to $138.88.
The world’s largest retailer beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Cheesecake Factory Inc., up 20 cents to $41.07.
The restaurant chain's fourth-quarter revenue beat analysts' forecasts.
Hyatt Hotels Corp., down $4.48 to $102.10.
The hotel operator reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.
Bank of America Corp., down $1.61 to $46.07.
Bond yields fell and weighed on banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.