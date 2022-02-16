RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Holland Woods and Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 16 points apiece, Sean Miller-Moore added a double-double and Grand Canyon turned back California Baptist 65-60 on Wednesday night.
Miller-Moore finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Antelopes (18-6, 8-4 Western Athletic Conference).
Ty Rowell had 16 points for the Lancers (14-12, 4-9). Daniel Akin added 12 points and seven rebounds.
The Antelopes improve to 2-0 against the Lancers this season. Grand Canyon defeated California Baptist 56-50 on Feb. 5.
