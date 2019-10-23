Weekend Highlight
Celebrate the bounty of fall as Harvest Fest takes over West Seattle’s Junction on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come for the costumes, but stay for the food, which includes a chili cook-off, apple tasting and kids pie-eating contest.
The costume parade — featuring kiddos, pets and grown-ups in their spooky best — kicks off at 11:30 a.m. There could be a corgi dressed as a pumpkin. Just sayin’.
The West Seattle High School marching band lends the soundtrack, leading the parade from Junction Park. (Tip for families: Get to the parade early and make a musical instrument to take home.)
Did we mention there’s food? So much food! In addition to the weekly West Seattle Farmers Market, there are many opportunities to test and thrill your taste buds.
Are you Team "Fuji" or Team "Honeycrisp"? Or maybe you prefer an heirloom like "Belle de Boskoop" or "Spitzenberg." Discover your dream apple at Applepalooza, where you can sample and vote for your favorite varieties from regional orchards via the farmers market.
The Hot Cocoa and Cider Garden will provide warm beverages to help counter any autumn breezes. It will run the full length of the festival, along with Applepalooza and the farmers market, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Foodies won’t be able to resist the chili cook-off, where local restaurants square off against each other for a good cause. Whether you like your chili smoky or spicy, beaned up or not, you’ll find it here. Nine tastings are offered for $10; all proceeds go to the West Seattle Food Bank. Vote for the best from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m.; the winner is crowned at 1:30.
Except for the chili cook-off, all of the events and activities at the festival are free.
Of course, if you’re in costume (or you wriggled your child into one), you'll want to put your felt and feathers to good use and get your trick-or-treat on. Starting at noon, families can have a blast weaving among the Junction merchants and discovering what treats are in store. Bonus: Treats are also available at the festival info booth.
Remind the kids to pace themselves on the treats and apples, though, because at 1:30 p.m. they can test their limits at the Pumpkin Pie-Eating Contest. A La Mode Pies is supplying loads of pumpkin-y goodness and prizes for first, second and third places. Adults, unfortunately, can’t compete, but it should be fun to watch.
Kids can enjoy games and art activities throughout the festival, courtesy of merchants, nonprofits and community groups along California Avenue from Southwest Alaska Street to Southwest Edmunds Street.
The West Seattle Junction association organizes Harvest Fest, now in its eighth year.
_____
Harvest Fest
Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27
Location: at the West Seattle Junction along California Avenue Southwest. Games: California Avenue from Southwest Alaska Street to Southwest Edmonds. Farmers Market and Applepalooza: California Avenue between Southwest Oregon Street and Southwest Alaska Street. Chili cook-off: 4710 California Ave. S.W. Costume parade: Junction Plaza Park. Trick-or-treating and pie-eating contest: California Avenue Southwest and Southwest Alaska Street. Hot cocoa and cider: 4559 California Ave. SW.
Cost: chili tasting $10; all other events free
More info: wsjunction.org/blog/harvestfest2019