What’s Happening April 8-14
Ever wondered how tall you would be next to a dinosaur? Wished you could travel back in time to walk among Earth's former inhabitants? Well, you're in luck! Life-size dinosaurs have made their way to Seattle, and you can check them out at Dinos Alive Exhibit: An Immersive Experience.
Dinos Alive is a 75-minute, Jurassic-themed interactive experience that includes more than 80 life-size dinosaurs. Visitors will also find, peppered throughout the exhibit, "educational elements about the entire geologic time scale, the different areas in which dinosaurs lived and the story of Pangea and how it broke apart and spread," said John Zaller, one of the executive producers of the exhibit.
"We've always looked to find unique ways to present content, always looking at what's a great story that people are going to be interested in, but what's another way to tell it, to show it?" Zaller explained when asked about the creation of Dinos Alive. "How do we take all this immersive storytelling that we do and bring it to the genre of dinosaur exhibitions? That's really what the genesis for this was."
The exhibit also includes a virtual aquarium where guests can interact with Jurassic sea giants in their natural habitat, as well as a virtual-reality component, dinosaur races, dinosaur rides and a "budding experts" interactive space where kids can become junior paleontologists and tame the most iconic dinosaurs.
Dinos Alive's 45,000-square-foot exhibit provides ample space for the massive dinosaurs like the 60-foot-long diplodocus, "an incredible dinosaur because bridge designers refer to it as a way to create extra-long-span bridges," Zaller said. "It's great to see that these dinosaurs that have such a history can still continue to educate us today."
The exhibit also features lighting that changes the jungle scenery from night to day.
"That's the thing about these experiences. They take you out of your element, and they put you into another element, and that's really our goal every step of the way," Zaller said.
Dinos Alive aims to include experiences that all ages can enjoy, and exhibit organizers created multiple pricing options to make the experience affordable for any family size.
"We're so happy to be working with Seattle to spur new economic activity following COVID. … What we've done around the country that's become a second part of our mission is to encourage additional businesses to come and be a part of our activity, but also to support business growth in the community. And to me, that's another really satisfying point for us to see the positive impact that we can bring economically to really all of King County, downtown and Sodo," Zaller said.
Dinos Alive is currently ongoing at 1750 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle. Find more information and purchase tickets at: dinosaliveexhibit.com/seattle. Ages 3 and under do not need a ticket to attend.
What else is happening
Here are some other events happening April 8-14 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please email your event details to weekend@seattletimes.com.
Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival — April 8-10
Seattle Center Festál continues with the Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival 11 a.m.-4 p.m. This year's festival includes both virtual and in-person events in the Armory Food & Event Hall and Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center. The festival features sake tastings; a calligraphy exhibit; a tea ceremony with a theme of "Soul of Artisans"; Japanese food such as bento, sushi and pastries; and more. Streaming online; free. 305 Harrison St., Seattle; 206-684-7200; cherryblossomfest.org
Kids Bake: Springtime Treats — April 9
Celebrate the season with a day of culinary creativity 10 a.m.-noon at the Green Lake Village PCC Community Market. Kids will join cooking instructor Cam Zarcone and bring ingredients to life in the kitchen, crafting their own springtime creatures by making paashaasjes (Dutch Easter bunny bread) and coconut macaroon chicks. Students will practice basic kitchen skills — like measuring and mixing — and learn valuable tips for baking. Register online; $60. 450 N.E. 71st St., Seattle; 206-545-7112; pccmarkets.com
The History of the Panama Hotel — April 9
Redmond Historical Society presents a virtual presentation on the history of the Panama Hotel at 10:30 a.m. Owner and historian Jan Johnson will share the bittersweet story of the hotel, as well as her hopes for the hotel to become a living museum. Register online; free. redmondhistoricalsociety.org
Ejnar Nielsen and the Psychographic Image — April 9
Join Dr. Thor Mednick and the National Nordic Museum for a webinar considering the paintings of Ejnar Nielsen at 11 a.m. Register online; free. nordicmuseum.org
Poetry: Write a Document of Time and Place — April 9
King County Library System hosts an online poetry writing workshop with award-winning poet Laura Da’ at 2 p.m. Explore with poetry words and images of community, memory, time and place. Read poems for inspiration, talk through writing prompts and leave class with a new poem. Register online; free. kcls.org
SRJO Directs SRJO — April 9-10
Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra presents an in-person and virtual concert led by 10 individual SRJO members selected to rehearse and direct the band in a favorite big band classic at 7:30 p.m. April 9 and 2 p.m. April 10. Music of Count Basie, Ray Charles and Duke Ellington will be represented. Purchase tickets online; prices vary. 200 University St., Seattle (April 9), and 350 Kirkland Ave., Kirkland (April 10); 206-523-6159; srjo.org
Guided Nature Walk: Cherries, Lanterns and Gates — April 10
Seward Park Audubon Center presents a guided nature walk with Paul Talbert, Friends of Seward Park president, for a survey of Seward Park's gifts from Japan 10-11 a.m. Participants will see the cherry trees, lanterns and gates that enhance the beauty of Seward Park and other spaces in Seattle. Register online; free. 5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle; 206-652-2444; sewardpark.audubon.org
Virtual Writers Read — April 10
Seattle Public Library and the African-American Writers' Alliance present a virtual monthly reading series featuring an open mic and selected author readings from local writers 2-4 p.m. Local writers will read from their diverse repertories of poetry, short stories, novels and essays. Register online; free. spl.org
The Permanent Garden: Planting Perennials — April 14
Want more abundance with less work? Join this online class to learn about the most useful perennial plants for the Pacific Northwest garden 6-7:30 p.m. Register online; $22. botanicgardens.uw.edu
Climate Change in the Gorge — April 14
Join wildlife biologist and educator Bill Weiler and conservation organizer Denise López for a live webinar discussing climate impacts on the Columbia Gorge and exploring the ways you can take action 6-7:30 p.m. A question-and-answer session hosted by community engagement specialist Kassy Delgado will follow the presentations. Register online; free. gorgefriends.org
