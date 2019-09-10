AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — It has been nearly a year since Jordan opened its main border crossing for Syrian refugees to go home but few are taking up the offer.
They are afraid to return home, unable to earn a decent living in Jordan and unwanted by the West — sentiments that're common among the more than 1 million Syrians living in the desert kingdom.
They are trapped in a cycle of poverty and debt while straining the resources of a country that is already struggling to meet the needs of its own population.
Jordan's Planning Ministry said in a recent statement that "education, health and water infrastructure have been tremendously strained in several communities."
Foreign donors have covered just 6.1% of the $2.4 billion needed for refugee services this year, according to statistics.