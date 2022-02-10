HONOLULU (AP) — Aboubacar Traore scored 18 points with 11 rebounds, Colin Slater added 16 points and Long Beach State used a late 7-0 surge to defeat Hawaii 73-66 on Thursday night for its 10-straight victory.
Up one with under 3 minutes to go, Long Beach scored seven points in two minutes, five by Drew Cobb, his only points of the game.
Long Beach made eight of 10 from the foul line in the final 44 seconds to secure the win.
Romelle Mansel scored 11 points and Jadon Jones had 10 for Long Beach (14-9, 9-1 Big West Conference).
Noel Coleman scored 22 points for Hawaii (11-8, 6-3), the last team to beat Long Beach. Jerome Desrosiers added 16 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.