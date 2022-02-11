Re: “Statewide rezoning of single-family neighborhoods is a terrible idea” [Feb. 10, Opinion]:
The opinion piece by Christopher Kirk misstates the purpose of House Bill 1782.
It is not exclusively, or even predominantly, about resolving racial-equity issues in housing. It is aimed at making affordable housing available near transit stations so that lower-income people of any race or ethnic group can save money on both housing and transportation. It also addresses congestion and climate issues exacerbated by long commutes from areas with lower housing costs.
William McPherson, Seattle
