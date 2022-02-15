Re: “WA Democrats propose $16B for transportation, hoping to boost highways, transit and ferries” [Feb. 8, Local News]:
Sixteen billion dollars for highways and transportation is an enormous expenditure that neglects the needs of our most precious resource, our children. Education is chronically underfunded in Washington, and our children are at risk in school buildings that desperately need repair and replacement. Every time I drive in Washington, I recognize the need for road improvements, but where are our state’s priorities? Let’s serve a large piece of that huge pie to benefit our children.
Robert Hauck, Shoreline
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.