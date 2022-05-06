Re: “Seattle Central College’s culinary school saved by community action” [May 5, Local News]:
This is welcome news, but it is a temporary reprieve.
In the past five years, I have taken carpentry, cabinet, and boat building and repair at Seattle Central College’s Wood Technology Center. The administration announced closure of the WTC campus, effective when all of the currently enrolled students have completed their program, which it is obligated to do. It will not enroll any more students but will go through a “teach down” phase in the next four quarters, through December 2023.
Locally and countrywide, there is demand for trained people to work in the construction trades. Helping students along the path toward good, solid, blue-collar, middle-class jobs should be celebrated, not abandoned. Seattle Colleges’ leadership appears to have decided that these sorts of educational pathways are no longer its mission in the longterm.
Trades programs deliver value by exposure to a world students had perhaps never considered that takes their lives in completely new directions. This can then lead to a career, and contributes to our local and state economy and culture. These programs are important to our Seattle society and culture and deserve support. We will all lose to some degree if they close.
Chuck McQuinn, Seattle
