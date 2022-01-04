Dave Anderson’s column, “The truth is that our citizens are not polarized,” [Dec. 30, Opinion] constructively shows that Americans are less polarized on issues than commonly thought.
However, he misses a more dangerous form of polarization: social polarization. It’s not only that people like or dislike people based on agreement or disagreement, it is also that they form opinions based on who supports or opposes them. This was made clear when Sen. Mitch McConnell declared his No. 1 goal was blocking President Barack Obama’s proposals. For eight years Republicans rallied against “Obamacare” despite general support for most of its particular features. Polarization based on enemies is what needs to be addressed.
William Roy, Everett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.