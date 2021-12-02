CHICAGO (AP) — Trey Townsend had 22 points as Oakland narrowly defeated Illinois-Chicago 81-77 on Thursday night in Horizon League opener for both teams.
Jamal Cain scored 19 points and collected 10 rebounds for Oakland (6-2, 1-0), which earned its fourth straight victory. Jalen Moore scored 14 points and distributed 10 assists despite seven turnovers and Micah Parrish scored 13 with eight rebounds.
Zion Griffin scored a career-high 24 points and had nine rebounds for the Flames (2-5, 0-1), who have now lost four straight.
Damaria Franklin scored 20 and Kevin Johnson distributed seven assists in defeat.
___
___
