CLEVELAND (AP) — Trey Townsend had 20 points as Oakland edged past Cleveland State 70-65 on Thursday night.
Jalen Moore had 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Oakland (12-4, 6-0 Horizon League), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Blake Lampman added 12 points. Micah Parrish had 11 points.
Jamal Cain, who led the Golden Grizzlies in scoring heading into the contest with 21.0 points per game, shot only 14 percent for the game (1 of 7).
D'Moi Hodge had 20 points for the Vikings (10-4, 6-1), whose four-game win streak ended. Torrey Patton added 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Yahel Hill had 10 points.
