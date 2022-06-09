NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Top-seeded Maria Sakkari recovered from a poor start to beat Rebecca Marino in three sets on Thursday and reach the quarterfinals of the Nottingham Open on another rain-affected day at the grass-court event.
The Greek player won 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 to keep alive her bid for a second WTA title, after the Morocco Open on clay in May 2019.
Sakkari will next play seventh-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil, who defeated Yuriko Miyazaki 6-2, 7-6 (4).
In the men's event, Liam Broady became the third British player to reach the last eight by beating Finnish qualifier Otto Virtanen in three sets.
The quarterfinals begin on Friday.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.