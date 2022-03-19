PORTLAND — Before the start of the second half, Drew Timme gathered his teammates at midcourt for what might have been one last time.
Gonzaga’s emotional leader yelled and repeatedly pointed up at the Moda Center scoreboard, which showed a 10-point deficit.
The Bulldogs star junior forward implored them to play their best 20 minutes of basketball or else their bid for a second straight trip to the national championship game and their fairy-tale season would end sooner than anyone expected.
Message received.
With Timme scoring 21 of his game-high 25 points in the second half, No. 1-seed Gonzaga recovered from a sloppy start, surged past No. 9-seed Memphis and held on at the end on for a thrilling 82-78 victory in the NCAA tournament second round Saturday night in front of 17,907.
“There was a lot of emotions,” Timme said when asked what he told his teammates. “I guess what I said was no matter what happens, no matter what the score is, win or lose, this could very well be the last 20 minutes of basketball you ever play and go out with no regrets.
"As long as you put your all into something and you go down swinging and you put your full heart into something, at the end of the day you can live with the results and that's what I told them. I said basically I love this group, we don't deserve this, but — you know — we've worked hard to get here. Let's not end this now and let's go out guns blazing.”
Admittedly, that’s the G-rated version of Timme’s speech/tirade/pep talk.
But it worked.
Gonzaga, which has looked vulnerable at times during its two games this week in Portland, is moving on and still on track to win the school’s first national championship.
“Man, just so proud,” coach Mark Few said. “I just love the fight in these guys up here and the rest of them in the locker room because we had to dig very, very deep.
“The way we came out fighting in the second half I thought was more who we are, and then we just did a great job down the stretch, executing all our late game stuff to get it done.”
The NCAA tournament second round used to be a place where the Zags would die considering they were bounced five straight years (2010-14) in the Round of 32.
Now, the Bulldogs (28-3) are making their seventh straight trip to the Sweet 16 and headed to the West Region semifinals next week in San Francisco to face No. 4 Arkansas.
To advance, Gonzaga had put to rest misconceptions that it’s a soft team incapable of winning a physical game against top-tier competition and that its backcourt is the weak link on a team highlighted by star freshman center Chet Holmgren and Timme.
“I was somewhat mildly agitated that we just weren't, that we were playing soft,” Few said when asked about his halftime address to the Bulldogs. “It was mostly our offense, they got up into us, and we were running around on the three-point line and we weren't doing things with good thrust to the basket.”
In the second half, Timme provided the “thrust to the basket” that was missing from Gonzaga’s offense that tallied a season-low 31 points in the first half.
For the second straight game, the 6-foot-10 forward had a monster performance in the second half, which included an assortment of off-balance jumpers, baby hook shots and contested layups while converting 9 of 13 field goals.
“The Drew Timme affect came into play,” Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said. “He made some tough shots, controlled the game, got our guys in foul trouble and the rest is history. Feel like he got every offensive rebound or every foul or every bucket for them.
“We witnessed that from the TV a bunch just watching him be so dominant and seeing it in person, he made some fantastic shots. I mean, great defense and he still made them. That's why he is who he is.”
Timme was sensational, but the Bulldogs don’t survive and advance without exceptional outings from guards Andrew Nembhard (23 points, five three-pointers and five assists) and Rasir Bolton (17 points).
Memphis, which led by 12 points early in the second half, received 14 points from DeAndre Williams, 13 from Tyler Harris and 10 from Lester Quinones.
The Tigers (22-11) didn’t buy into the David-versus-Goliath hype preceding their matchup against Gonzaga, which was an 11-point favorite.
“I wouldn't give them an advantage over us,” Quinones said Friday. “I'm confident going into this game that we match-up with them well.”
Tigers guard Landers Nolley II added: “I feel like it's a No. 1 seed versus a No. 1 seed. … I just feel like it's going to be a good ballgame.”
That was an understatement.
Gonzaga and Memphis staged an instant classic filled with high-level shot-making, a handful of highflying dunks and an array of crowd-pleasing sequences as both teams raced up and down the court.
Still, it was another wobbly first half from Gonzaga, which led No. 16 Georgia State 35-33 two days earlier in its NCAA tournament opener.
Timme and Holmgren, who combined for 51 points in their previous outing, were quiet early and tallied just six points in the first half while Nembhard provided the early fireworks and scored 11 of the Bulldgogs first 20 points, including three three-pointers.
And the much-anticipated matchup between Holmgren and Memphis forward Jalen Duren — two NBA draft lottery prospects — never materialized.
Instead, Memphis finished the first half with a 22-8 run to take a 41-31 halftime lead.
It was just the fourth time this season the Bulldogs trailed at the break and they lost the previous three games.
However, this time Timme would not let the Zags falter.
“I would like to stop doing that,” Timme said. “I would like to do a better job in the first half because that's not a recipe to go far and win a lot of games. Credit to coach, Andrew, everyone believing in me and continuing to push me and keep having confidence in me.”
Timme scored 11 points early in the second half to help Gonzaga cut its deficit to 49-47. And he gave GU its first lead at 58-57 with a putback layup at the 10:16 mark and the Bulldogs never railed again.
Tied 66-66, Timme tossed a pass to Holmgren who flushed an alley-oop dunk. At the other end, Holmgren blocked a shot to start a fast break that finished with Nembhard’s three-pointer and a 71-66 lead.
“That's who they are,” Hardaway said. “They went to the finals last year and they understood from playing a Baylor team, maybe Baylor showed them how it was done. But for that stretch that's all they needed. They're going to control the ball, go to their horses and their horses came to play.
“And they did what they had to do. You have to have your guys dominate on both ends of the floor, especially in winning time and that's what we did in that little stretch, I could feel it in that little stretch they got their confidence ask we couldn't get the ball in the basket.”
The Bulldogs went up by seven points (76-69) with 2:19 left and Memphis made it a one-possession game in the final minute before Nembhard secured the win with a pair of free throws to go up by four points in the final four seconds.
Hardaway believes Gonzaga can win it all if Timme, who is averaging 28.5 points, continues his red-hot scoring.
“He could have left last year,” Hardaway said. “He came back because he's that culture good. He wants to prove he can take this team to the next level. I really do believe how they play and adding Rasir Bolton to the fold definitely helps with the outside shooting and I feel like they can get back to the championship game.”
