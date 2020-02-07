The top-ranked Washington softball team won its first two games of the season Friday at the Buzz Classic in Atlanta. The Huskies beat Ohio 10-2 in six innings and downed Georgia Tech 11-6.
In the first game, vs. Ohio, Baylee Klingler’s three-run homer in the sixth inning ended the game. Sami Reynolds and Kaija Gibson each drove in two runs for the Huskies. Kelley Lynch and Brooke Nelson combined to pitch a four-hitter.
In the second game, vs. Georgia Tech, Reynolds and SilentRain Espinoza each drove in three runs. Sis Bates went 3 for 4 and had five hits for the day. Gabbie Plain scattered eight hits, allowed four earned runs and struck out 10.
More softball
Seattle University lost its first two games of the season to nationally ranked opponents, falling 1-0 to Northwestern and 4-3 to Arizona in Tempe. Shi Smith set an SU record with 13 strikeouts against Northwestern. Madison Cathcart hit her 37th career homer to tie the school record. Ally Choate drove in two runs.
Junior hockey
Jake Christiansen, Gage Goncalves, Justyn Gurney and Wyatte Wylie each had a goal and an assist as the Everett Silvertips (32-11-3-1) beat the host Tri-City Americans 5-0. Dustin Wolf had 18 saves for the shutout.