With pitchers and catchers scheduled to report to spring training Feb. 12 and position players reporting five days later, the Mariners released a list of players not on their 40-man roster receiving invitations to major-league spring training.
The preliminary list features 21 players, headlined by three of their top prospects in the organization. But it's expected the Mariners will add to it in the coming days and weeks with some additional signings, possibly a starting pitcher and reliever.
Outfielders Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez and right-handed pitcher Logan Gilbert -- Seattle's Nos. 1, 2 and 3 prospects per MLB Pipeline, respectively, will be in their first big-league camp.
Catcher Cal Raleigh, the organization's top catching prospect, has received an invitation for a second straight spring.
Besides Gilbert, the Mariners offered invites to other pitchers, including five -- right-handers Joey Gerber (No. 18), Wyatt Mills (No. 20), LJay Newsome (No. 28) and Sam Delaplane (No. 30) and lefty Aaron Fletcher (No. 26) -- who are in their top 30 prospects.
As part of the non-roster invite announcement, Seattle signed a pair of players to minor league contracts with spring training invites -- catcher Joe Hudson and infielder Jose Marmolejos. Both players are expected to provide depth at Triple-A Tacoma.
Hudson will split time behind the plate with Joe Odom at Tacoma, while Marmolejos can play first base and outfield.
