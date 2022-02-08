NEW YORK (AP) — Here's a list of the 20 most-watched television shows in prime time for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6, their networks and viewerships:
1. Winter Olympics (Sunday), NBC, 11 million.
2. Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, NBC, 10.76 million.
3. Winter Olympics (Saturday), NBC, 10.15 million.
4. Winter Olympics (Thursday, 8-8:30 p.m.), NBC, 8.1 million.
5. “FBI,” CBS, 7.54 million.
6. Winter Olympics (Thursday, 8:30-11 p.m.), NBC, 7.26 million.
7. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 6.43 million.
8. “FBI: International,” CBS, 6.27 million.
9. “911: Lone Star,” Fox, 6.01 million.
10. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 5.94 million.
11. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 4.86 million.
12. “This is Us,” NBC, 4.54 million.
13. “America's Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 4.44 million.
14. Auto Racing: NASCAR Busch Light Clash, Fox, 4.28 million.
15. “Celebrating Betty White,” NBC, 4.27 million.
16. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 4.25 million.
17. “Ghosts,” CBS, 4.22 million.
18. “NCIS,” CBS, 4.11 million.
19. “Judge Steve Harvey,” ABC, 4 million.
20. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Monday), Fox News, 3.82 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.