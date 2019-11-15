Reading about the new tunnel, we learn that “toll-collection costs take 30% off the top”; that the tolls “are expected to cover 6% of the $3.3 billion project costs”; and that “nationally, about one-third of drivers divert when tolls are imposed.”
The fees that Seattle drivers pay to use the tunnel are just a part of the pain caused.
With all these negatives and minimal benefit, why collect tolls at all? Let’s keep that 30% in our pockets, and let the tunnel carry as many cars as it can past our gridlocked city center.
Damon Darley, Seattle