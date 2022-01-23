Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. To Paradise, Hanya Yanagihara
2. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles
3. Call Us What We Carry, Amanda Gorman
4. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr
5. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich
6. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
7. Small World, Jonathan Evison
8. The Final Case, David Guterson
9. Something to Hide, Elizabeth George
10. The Maid, Nita Prose
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
2. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner
3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
4. Unthinkable, Jamie Raskin
5. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones
6. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard
7. The Dawn of Everything, David Graeber, David Wengrow
8. A Carnival of Snackery, David Sedaris
9. Atomic Habits, James Clear
10. Untamed, Glennon Doyle
