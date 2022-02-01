The Mukilteo School Board’s recent vote to remove “To Kill a Mockingbird” from “required reading” seems like tiptoeing around the fact that the book demands recognition of painful facts of U.S. history, recent highly-publicized events, institutional racism and the need for social justice [“Mukilteo School District removes ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ from required reading list,” Jan. 25, Education].
Making the book optional reading increases the likelihood teachers won’t select it and students won’t read it. This vote looks like a missed opportunity for supporting teachers in guiding students to discuss and reflect on the truth of difficult and important subjects in the light of day.
Gwen Lundberg, Seattle
