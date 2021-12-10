LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Garrett Tipton came off the bench to tally 12 points to lead Bellarmine to an 89-39 win over Midway on Friday night.
Ethan Claycomb had 12 points for Bellarmine (5-6), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Dylan Penn added 11 points and nine assists. Curt Hopf had 10 points and eight rebounds. Juston Betz scored 10.
The Knights forced a season-high 20 turnovers.
Bellarmine dominated the first half and led 45-17 at halftime. The Knights' 45 points in the first half were a season high for the team.
Donnie Miller had 11 points for the NAIA Eagles. Raekwon Evans added 10 points. He also committed seven turnovers. Recardo Travis had six rebounds.
