For most people, home is the place where a day starts and ends. So, how can you make it an oasis rather than a place of clutter and chaos? The key is to create a sense of calm, which can be achieved in different ways. Here are our top 10.
Create cozy areas. Design an area in your home specifically dedicated as a place to recharge and relax.
Find a relaxation focal point. Even if you don't have a fireplace for everyone to gather around, you can still rearrange your space to create a focal point that can serve as the hub of relaxing activities. This can be as simple as creating a cozy room or an attractive communal table.
Infuse scents. In nature, each season brings a fresh fragrance and scent. Fragrances can also help provide a sense of calm. Consider infusing calming scents such as lavender, mint, juniper and sage into your home.
Incorporate nature. Natural elements such as wood can help warm a space.
Provide comfort. When in doubt, add a cozy throw or plush pillows.
Use greenery. Succulents, trees and plants can help improve overall indoor air quality.
Add candles. Nothing signals calm and relaxation more than a burning candle.
Choose a neutral color palette. Integrating earth tones goes a long way to adding warmth and coziness to a space. Consider shades of brown, green, yellow and red.
Open the curtains. Natural light not only impacts moods, it helps enhance lives.
Unplug. Electronics usage is not only distracting, but a counterbalance to relaxation. Carve out a section of your day for device-free "me" moments.
Cathy Hobbs: info@cathyhobbs.com. Cathy Hobbs is an Emmy Award-winning television host, an interior designer and a home-staging expert based in New York City.