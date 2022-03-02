Photographer: Steve Russell
Photo taken: Jan. 27, at Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood
Photographer’s description: "On a densely foggy morning, I found these three dewdrops precariously hanging from a single blade of grass. The surprise, though, was how they each reflected the grass behind them, as if it was contained within the drops themselves. Canon 5D4, MP-E 65 mm lens, 26EX-RT twin flash."
Critique: "This is remarkably interesting to look at. One of my favorite things about macro photography is that the closer you get, the more you find. Your photo is a perfect example of that. As our three dewdrops hitch their morning ride on the grass, they form the shape of a bulbous, mantislike creature with irises of reflected grass. Super cool. This photo is also technically well-executed, with nice use of depth of field to keep the interesting bits in focus, and the background nice and soft. Well done, and thanks for sharing with us once again!"
Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot each week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.
