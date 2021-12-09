What's Happening Dec. 10-16
The air is chillier and the skies a bit grayer — it's the perfect time to grab your skates and head to an ice rink to celebrate the holiday season! Here are some Seattle-area ice rinks open this holiday season, including Bellevue Downtown Association's Bellevue Ice Rink.
With its 9,000 square feet of real ice, heated viewing area, on-site concessions and a series of special events throughout the holiday season, "the Bellevue Ice Rink has been a beloved tradition in downtown Bellevue for 24 years," said Patrick Bannon, president of the Bellevue Downtown Association.
"It provides an opportunity for skating, and doing that at this time of year, there's just a little more magic to it — being able to go out with friends or family or have a date night and do it in the heart of the city in the downtown park in festive surroundings is fun," he said.
Over its 24-year history, the ice rink has grown in both size and operation. This year, the rink features online ticketing for the first time to help regulate lines and skating conditions. The rink has also become a family tradition for many community members. "With the generational nature of it, we now have parents who grew up ice skating at the rink introducing their kids to the rink and the ice-skating opportunities," Bannon said.
This year, the rink also features free skating lessons, Football Sundays and Ugly Sweater Skates on selected Saturdays. There is even a "fun promotion that we're doing in partnership with Molly Moon's. Their flagship location here in downtown Bellevue is providing a free ice cream topping if you show them your wristband from the ice rink. That's possible on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays to try to involve our local retail environment and spread a little more cheer throughout the community," Bannon said.
If you're worried about being outdoors, the rink "is covered for all-weather skating, so whether it's raining or a little bit windy or even snowing at times, you can enjoy yourself and stay out of the elements," Bannon said.
"Our hope and one of the big reasons why we present the ice rink is to make Bellevue and the heart of Bellevue a fun, enjoyable and worthwhile holiday destination. And over time with other organizations and partners like the city of Bellevue, Kemper Development Company, the Botanical Garden and Meydenbauer Theatre, we've all worked together to present a unique collection of events," he said.
The Bellevue Ice Rink (100 100th Ave. N.E., Bellevue) runs through Jan. 9, 2022. Purchase tickets at: bellevueicerink.com; $13/Monday-Thursday, $15/Friday-Sunday before Dec. 17 and after Jan. 3; $16 Dec. 17-Jan. 3; $99/season pass (skates included in admission price).
In addition to the Bellevue Downtown Ice Rink, you can check out Washington State Fairgrounds' Holiday Magic Ice Skating Rink, opening on Dec. 10 in Puyallup. This outdoor ice rink is part of the fair's Holiday Magic festival, which includes holiday music, lights, festive food and drink (adults can enjoy the Yeti Bar & Fire Pit) and more.
Visit Holiday Magic Ice Skating Rink (110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup) 5-10 p.m. Dec. 10-12, 17-23 and 26-31. Purchase tickets at: thefair.com/holiday-magic; $10/on-site, $8/online (skates included in admission price; Holiday Magic admission is required and sold separately).
Olympia's Oly on Ice rink is a family favorite in the heart of downtown Olympia.
Visit Oly on Ice (529 Fourth Ave. W., Olympia) through Jan. 17. Purchase tickets at: olympiawa.gov/services/parks___recreation/oly_on_ice.php; $12, $8/cheap skate days (Mondays and Tuesdays except Dec. 20-30 and Jan. 17), $3/ages 3 and under (skates included in admission price).
If you're up north, check out Pacific Ice on Everett's waterfront. Enjoy a covered open-air ice rink that overlooks the Port of Everett Marina, holiday lights, fire pits, music and concessionaires.
Visit Pacific Ice (1028 13th St., Everett) 3-10 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. weekends (plus Dec. 24-Jan. 2) through Jan. 31. Purchase tickets at: pacificice.ticketspice.com/pacific-ice-rink-at-waterfront-place; $15/adult, $12/child (skates included in admission price).
Don't forget about the yearlong ice rinks in the area like the Kraken Community Iceplex offering youth hockey, skating lessons and family skate sessions (and it's where the Kraken practice!) and Sno-King Ice Arenas at three locations (Renton, Kirkland and Snoqualmie).
What else is happening
Here are some other events happening Dec. 10-16 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please fill out the form at the bottom of the post.
Ginger Minj, Winter Wonderland! — Dec. 10-11
Ginger Minj, star of "RuPaul's Drag Race" and "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6," teams up with Gidget Galore in this nondenominational, musical romp through the holidays at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets online; $30. 1625 Broadway, Seattle; obsessedwith.co
Holiday Table: Mozzarella How-To — Dec. 11
Spend the afternoon with Four Seasons' executive chef Michael Grande as he demonstrates how to create hand pulled mozzarella and gives expert tips on how to make a stunning holiday display at 1 p.m. Also enjoy appetizers and a taste of housemade mozzarella. Purchase tickets online; $70. 99 Union St., Seattle; 206-749-7000; fourseasons.com/seattle
12th Annual Lighted Tractor Parade — Dec. 11
Tractors, antique trucks, military vehicles and more all bedecked with dazzling lights will cruise through Centralia to celebrate the season and the city's agricultural heritage at 6 p.m. Free. George Washington Park, Centralia; 360-827-1609; facebook.com/CentraliaLightedTractorParade
Chamber Music Concert — Dec. 11
Enjoy a concert of chamber music featuring Magdalena Molendowska (soprano) and Julia Samojło (piano) performing works by Polish-Jewish composers at 6 p.m. RSVP online; free. 1714 18th Ave., Seattle; 206-322-3020; polishhome.org
It's a Wonderful Livestream — Dec. 11
The 14/48 Projects presents its annual holiday tradition with Theater Anonymous' hybrid experience starring local talent with "It’s a Wonderful Livestream" at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets online; $14-$200. the1448projects.org/anonymous
Sunset Hill Community Association Holiday Art Fair — Dec. 11-12
The Sunset Hill Community Association hosts a combination walking tour and art fair 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 3003 N.W. 66th St., Seattle; 206-784-2927; sunsethillcommunity.org
2021 Jingle Bell Run — Dec. 12
This festive run for charity invites participants to gather at Green Lake Aqua Theater to join the movement to conquer arthritis. There will be a holiday-themed kids run, a 5K run/walk, a one-mile walk, the Holiday Cheer Garden for participants over 21 and more. Festive costumes are encouraged. Register online; $30-$50. 5900 W. Green Lake Way N., Seattle; 360-939-3543
Nirvana - Live at the Paramount — Dec. 12
Seattle Theatre Group presents the 30th anniversary screening of "Nirvana - Live at the Paramount" at 7 p.m. For the first time ever, the film will be shown on the big screen in full concert sound in the very room in which it took place. Purchase tickets online; $20.75-$30.75. 911 Pine St., Seattle; 206-682-1414; stgpresents.org
Intro to Ikebana: The Japanese Art of Flower Arrangement — Dec. 14
King County Library System invites participants to join Fanny Yau, a certified teacher from Sogetsu School of Ikebana, Japan, as she explores the history and philosophy of the school followed by a demonstration of Ikebana at 4 p.m. Ikebana is the Japanese art of flower arrangement that promotes an understanding and respect for nature. Register online; free. kcls.org
Twinkle Twinkle — Dec. 16
Twinkle Twinkle at Freeway Park is back this year with festive treats and entertainment from holiday carolers 4-6 p.m. Warm up by the bonfire, roast s’mores, sip cocoa and enjoy the holiday lights in Seneca Plaza. Free. 600 Seneca St., Seattle; freewayparkassociation.org
Pike Place Market Holiday Night Market — Dec. 16
Step out onto the MarketFront Pavilion for handmade holiday shopping for visitors over 21 5-9 p.m. The open-air pavilion will turn into a winter wonderland filled with seasonal cocktails, handmade gifts, food and music. Free. 85 Pike St., Seattle; 206-682-7453; pikeplacemarket.org
