WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Nicolas Timberlake had 18 points to lead five Towson players in double figures as the Tigers rolled past UNC Wilmington 79-55 on Thursday night.
Charles Thompson added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers (20-7, 11-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Jason Gibson chipped in 14, Cam Holden scored 13 and Antonio Rizzuto had 10.
Jaylen Sims had 22 points for the Seahawks (18-8, 12-3). Mike Okauru added 13 points and seven rebounds.
The Tigers leveled the season series against the Seahawks. UNC Wilmington defeated Towson 81-77 on Jan. 22.
