TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tight end Zach Ertz re-signed with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, agreeing to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
The 31-year-old Ertz had 56 catches for 574 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games with the Cardinals last season following an October trade with Philadelphia.
Ertz tied the Cardinals' franchise season record for receptions by a tight end. In 17 combined games with Philadelphia and Arizona, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end had 74 receptions for 763 yards and five touchdowns.
The nine-year NFL veteran was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2018 and is a three-time Pro Bowl pick. A second-round pick out of Stanford in 2013, he caught the winning touchdown pass in the Eagles' Super Bowl victory over New England after the 2017 season. Ertz has 635 catches for 6,841 yards and 41 touchdowns in 134 career NFL games.
Ertz's wife, Julie, is an Arizona native who plays for the U.S. Women’s soccer team and Angel City FC of the National Women’s Soccer League.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.