PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
PNC CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: Orlando, Florida.
Course: Ritz-Carlton Club Orlando. Yardage: 7,106. Par: 72.
Prize money: $1.085 million. Winner's share: $200,000.
Television: Saturday, 11 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel), noon to 3 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 12:30-1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1-4:30 p.m. (NBC).
Defending champions: Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas.
Notes: Tiger Woods is playing for the first time since a Feb. 23 car crash in the Los Angeles area badly damaged his right leg. He partners with 12-year-old son Charlie. They finished seventh a year ago, the last tournament Woods played. ... Woods is likely to ride in a cart. ... Lee Trevino has played every PNC Championship since it began 24 years ago. ... Bernhard Langer will not be playing this year as he recovers from a knee surgery during the offseason.
Next tournament: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai on Jan. 20-22.
PGA TOUR
Last week: Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na won the QBE Shootout.
Next tournament: Sentry Tournament of Champions on Jan. 6-9.
FedEx Cup leader: Sam Burns.
OTHER TOURS
PGA Tour of Australia: Gippsland Super 6, Warragul CC, Warragul, Australia. Defending champion: Marcus Fraser. Online: https://pga.org.au/
