HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) — Brandon Banks and Don Jackson scored touchdowns and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats forced Trevor Harris into four turnovers to beat the Montreal Alouettes 23-12 on Sunday in the CFL's snowy East Division semifinal.
Hamilton advanced to face the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final.
The Tiger-Cats had five sacks along with Harris' interceptions and three fumbles.
Banks and Jackson scored in a 4:20 span in the second quarter. Jeremiah Masoli threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Banks and Jackson made it 14-3 on a 6-yard run with 2:16 left in the quarter. Michael Domagala made three field goals.
Masoli was 18 of 28 for 184 yards and a touchdown for Hamilton. Trevor Harris was 28 of 44 for 364 yards and a touchdown.
