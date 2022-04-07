AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A hole-by-hole look at how Tiger Woods played the first round of the Masters on Thursday:
No. 1, 445 yards, par 4: Driver down right side of fairway. Approach to front of green, rolling just back onto the fairway. Chip to 10 feet. One putt. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 8th.
No. 2, 575 yards, par 5: Drive down right side of fairway. Fairway metal short of green. Wedge from 50 yards. Two putts from 16 feet. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 5th.
No. 3, 350 yards, par 4: Iron off the tee to left-center of fairway. Wedge just short of green. Used putter from just beyond fringe, left short of hole. One putt. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 6th.
