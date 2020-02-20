Three years after battling technical woes during a sold-out KeyArena show, the “Starboy” is making his return to the Seattle area. On Thursday, Canadian pop star The Weeknd announced a 40-city North American tour that includes a stop at Tacoma Dome.
The real-life Abel Tesfaye will bring his After Hours tour to town Aug. 1, with various presales beginning Feb. 25. Tickets go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Feb. 28. R&B singer Sabrina Claudio and Don Toliver open.
A day before the tour announcement, The Weeknd unveiled the icy title track for his upcoming album, also called “After Hours.” His fourth official album is due March 20, marking his first full-length since 2016’s “Starboy” made the former Drake protégé a household name. The new record’s previously released singles “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights” feature contributions from heavyweight producers Metro Boomin and Max Martin respectively.
The Toronto-born falsetto crooner’s influence over 2010s R&B has been somewhat under-recognized; his earliest mixtapes helped lay the woozy, celestial blueprint for the “alt-R&B” sound that became pervasive in his wake.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4NRXx6U8ABQ