CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Longtime baseball agent Rick Thurman has sold his shares in the Beverly Hills Sports Council to Danny Horwits.
Thurman co-founded the agency with Dennis Gilbert in 1984. Players represented by the agency include Hall of Famers Rickey Henderson, Mike Piazza, Trevor Hoffman and George Brett.
Gilbert left the agency in 1999 and became a Chicago White Sox special assistant the following year.
“For the last four years, I have been spending more time with my other business, sports, and real estate ventures; the time was right to turn control of BHSC to Dan Horwits and protege Cesar Suarez,” Thurman said in a statement Monday, referring to the head of the company’s Latin American division.
