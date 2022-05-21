Conner Roulette and Lucas Ciona had a goal and an assist each as the Seattle Thunderbirds scored a road playoff win Saturday night.
The Thunderbirds evened the Western Hockey League’s Western Conference Finals 1-1 after beating the Kamloops Blazers 4-1 at the Sandman Centre.
Sam Oremba and Reid Schaefer also scored for the T-birds.
Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is Tuesday in Kent.
Kentwood’s Wright fans 18 in no-hitter, hits two homers
Kentwood’s Sarah Wright struck out 18 batters (of the 21 she faced) Saturday in a no-hitter in the Class 4A West Central/Southwest bi-district softball tournament championship game.
The Conquerors beat Skyview of Vancouver 6-0 for the district title.
Wright, a sophomore, also hit two home runs for five RBI. It was Wright’s second no-hitter of the weekend.
She and Kentwood will play in the Class 4A state softball tournament next weekend in Spokane.
Baseball
• The Huskies (30-24) wrapped up the regular season on a 12-game winning streak after finishing up a sweep of Northern Colorado (12-39), winning the finale 3-2. A.J. Guerrero was 2 for 3 with a solo homer for the Huskies, who will open Pac-12 tournament play against Oregon State in Scottsdale, Arizona.
• Washington State (27-26, 12-18 Pac-12) concluded its season by sweeping Arizona State (25-30, 13-17) for the first time, winning the finale 10-3 at Bailey-Brayton Field. Kyle Russell was 3 for 5 with a homer and three RBI for the Cougars. The Cougars still finished ninth in the Pac-12 standings, a game behind ASU. The top eight advance to the inaugural Pac-12 tournament.
• Alberto Rodriguez was 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBI as the host Everett AquaSox beat the Hillsboro Hops 9-4 to extend their winning streak to three games.
• The visiting Tacoma Rainiers beat the Sacramento River Cats 10-6. Jarred Kelenic was 3 for 5 with two RBI and two doubles and Mason McCoy was was 3 for 5 with two homers and three RBI.
