Washington now has an entire offensive line in its 2020 class.
Samuel Peacock — a 6-foot-6, 265-pound offensive tackle from Gig Harbor High School — became the Huskies' fifth 2020 offensive line commit on Thursday, when he flipped his verbal commitment from Oregon State to Washington.
"I would never be able to be in this position without God, my family, my friends and teammates, and coaches to guide me and support me throughout everything, thank you to all!" Peacock tweeted. "With that said I am very excited and blessed to say I'm committing to the University of Washington to further my academic and athletic career!"
A three-star Gig Harbor standout, Peacock is ranked as the No. 11 prospect in the state of Washington and the No. 48 offensive tackle in the 2020 class by 247Sports. He chose the Huskies over scholarship offers from Oregon State, Georgetown, Columbia, Idaho, Northern Colorado and Portland State.
UW touts perhaps the west coast's premier offensive line haul — with Peacock, four-star prospects Myles Murao, Roger Rosengarten and Geirean Hatchett and three-star offensive guard Gaard Memmelaar all set to descend on Montlake. Three current Husky offensive line starters — tackles Trey Adams and Jared Hilbers and center Nick Harris — will exhaust their eligibility this season.
“Tough. Smart," UW offensive line coach Scott Huff said in September, when asked what he covets in an offensive line recruit. "Those are hard things to figure out. You want tough guys. Trust me, I would love every guy to be pretty in football terms, where it’s 6-7 and whatever pounds and looks like a Greek god, but they’ve still got to be tough at the end of the day and they’ve got to be able to figure stuff out. So smart and tough.
"I know it sounds easy, but it’s really hard to figure out. And passion for the game plays into all of that.”
With Peacock's commitment, UW has 21 verbal pledges — including six in-state standouts — in its 2020 class.