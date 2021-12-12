UW now has more former commits (seven) than current commits (six) in the 2022 class.
The scales officially tipped on Sunday, when three-star Graham-Kapowsin offensive lineman Vega Ioane announced on social media his de-commitment from UW.
The 6-foot-4, 320-pound interior offensive lineman's de-commitment comes just three days prior to early national signing day, when just four recruits — four-star wide receiver Germie Bernard, four-star tight end Ryan Otton, three-star offensive lineman Parker Brailsford and three-star wide receiver Denzel Boston — are still expected to sign with Washington.
(Four-star running back Emeka Megwa reclassified and signed early this fall, while three-star outside linebacker Lance Holtzclaw told 247Sports last week he'll wait until the February period to sign a national letter of intent.)
A total of seven prospects — four-star defensive lineman Ben Roberts and three-star recruits defensive lineman Sir Mells, outside linebacker/tight end Anthony Jones, cornerback T.J. Hall, quarterback Jackson Stratton, tight end Chance Bogan and Ioane — have joined and later left UW's class in the current cycle. Stratton, Bogan and Ioane have all exited since Kalen DeBoer was announced as UW's new head coach, though it's unclear whether each voluntarily de-committed or their offer was withdrawn by the new coaching staff.
Regardless, Ioane — who is ranked as a three-star recruit, the No. 8 player in the state of Washington and the No. 18 interior offensive lineman in the 2022 class by 247Sports — is suddenly looking for a new place to play. He took a visit to Minnesota this weekend and has also reported offers from Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Cal, Colorado, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Washington State and more.
Ioane's de-commitment is certainly understandable, since UW has yet to officially announce an offensive line coach for DeBoer's currently uncompleted staff. The status of fifth-year UW offensive line coach Scott Huff remains uncertain.
Once said staff is complete, DeBoer and Co. will have an awful lot of recruiting to do — both in the high school ranks and the transfer portal — as the cycle's second signing day approaches on Feb. 2.
UW's 2022 class currently ranks ninth in the Pac-12 and 75th in the nation by 247Sports.
Come February, it can't stay that way.
