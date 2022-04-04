Keith Reynolds couldn't wait until Tuesday.
Reynolds — a 5-foot-10, 160-pound wide receiver from Adelanto, Calif. — tweeted his verbal commitment to Washington at 10 p.m. Monday, seven hours after University of Virginia running back Wayne Taulapapa announced a graduate transfer to UW as well.
"After an amazing conversation with coach (Kalen DeBoer), I am excited to announce that I am officially committed to the University of Washington!!" Reynolds tweeted on Monday night.
A standout at Adelanto High School, Reynolds chose the Huskies over offers from Colorado State, Idaho State and Grambling State. He's ranked as a three-star recruit and the No. 181 wide receiver in the 2023 class by 247Sports.
Reynolds — who originally reported a Husky offer on March 12 — is UW's second commit in the 2023 cycle, joining three-star Bakersfield, Calif., running back Tybo Rogers. The multi-purpose player passed for 353 yards and five touchdowns; rushed for 541 yards, 10.6 yards per carry and five touchdowns; and caught 26 passes for 415 yards and three additional scores in seven games as a junior in 2021, according to MaxPreps.
On a team that finished 1-9 last fall, Reynolds appeared to fly under the collective recruiting radar.
But DeBoer, at least, is betting he'll help Washington win in 2023 and beyond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.