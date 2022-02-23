TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Charles Thompson had 22 points and 17 rebounds as Towson topped James Madison 84-65 on Wednesday night. Terry Nolan Jr. added 21 points for the Tigers.
Thompson made 10 of 12 shots.
Nicolas Timberlake had 14 points for Towson (22-7, 13-3 Colonial Athletic Association), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Cam Holden added 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.
Terrence Edwards had 17 points for the Dukes (15-13, 6-11). Jalen Hodge added 10 points. Julien Wooden also had 10 points.
