TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Charles Thompson had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lift Towson to a 75-60 win over William & Mary on Thursday night.
Jason Gibson had 17 points for Towson (18-7, 9-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Juwan Gray added 10 points and Nicolas Timberlake also had 10 points with seven assists.
Brandon Carroll had 18 points for the Tribe (5-20, 4-8). Tyler Rice added 11 points and six assists.
The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Tribe for the season. Towson defeated William & Mary 91-69 on Jan. 17.
