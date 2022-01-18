NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Thomasson scored 20 points and Marcus Hammond scored 19 and grabbed six rebounds and Niagara beat Manhattan 72-63 on Tuesday night.
Jordan Cintron had 13 points and seven rebounds and Sam Iorio scored 12 for the Purple Eagles (8-8, 3-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).
Jose Perez and Warren Williams scored 16 points apiece — Perez had seven rebounds and Elijah Buchanan scored 12 for the Jaspers (9-5, 2-3)
