NEW YORK (AP) — Tyler Thomas had 19 points as Sacred Heart topped Columbia 79-69 on Monday night.
Nico Galette had 18 points for Sacred Heart (4-7). Alex Watson added 10 points. Aaron Clarke had eight assists.
Liam Murphy had 20 points for the Lions (3-9). Ike Nweke added 17 points. Josh Odunowo had 15 points and eight rebounds.
Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa, the Lions' leading scorer heading into the matchup at 14 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
