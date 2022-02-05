NEW YORK (AP) — Tyler Thomas scored five of his 20 points in overtime to propel Sacred Heart to a 66-62 victory over St. Francis (BKN) on Saturday.
Thomas sank 6 of 12 shots with a 3-pointer and made 7 of 9 free throws for the Pioneers (8-14, 4-7 Northeast Conference). Nico Galette pitched in with 12 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and he also blocked two shots. Aaron Clarke added 12 points, while Alex Watson scored 10 with seven rebounds.
Michael Cubbage paced the Terriers with 20 points and nine rebounds. Cubbage hit a jumper with 1 second left in regulation to send the game to overtime tied at 55. Patrick Emilien contributed 12 points and eight boards.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.