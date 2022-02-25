ATLANTA (AP) — Jalen Thomas posted 16 points as Georgia State stretched its winning streak to seven games, defeating Louisiana-Lafayette 65-58 on Friday night.
Kane Williams had 14 points for Georgia State (15-10, 9-5 Sun Belt Conference). Corey Allen added 11 points. Eliel Nsoseme had seven rebounds.
Greg Williams Jr. had 18 points for the Ragin' Cajuns (13-14, 8-9). Jalen Dalcourt added 11 points. Jordan Brown had nine rebounds.
The Panthers improved to 2-0 against the Ragin' Cajuns for the season. Georgia State defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 68-64 on Jan. 27.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
