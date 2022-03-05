NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Aniya Thomas shot 8 of 11 from the field and scored 10 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter, Taiyanna Jackson added 17 points and Kansas gave up a 13-point second-half lead before the Jayhawks used a late run to beat No. 19 Oklahoma 73-67 on Saturday in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Jackson was 7-of-11 shooting and finished with six rebounds, three assists, four blocks and three steals for Kansas (20-8, 11-7 Big 12). Zakiyah Franklin added 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
The teams, which earned first-round byes in next week's conference tournament, play again Friday in the quarterfinals. The fifth-seeded Jayhawks ended a three-game skid and snapped No. 4 seed Oklahoma's three-game win streak.
Madi Williams made a layup to cap a string of 10 straight points by the Sooners and give them a 64-62 lead — their first of the second half — with 2:37 to play but Jackson answered with a layup and Holly Kersgieter followed with another before Jackson blocked a 3-point shot by Skylar Vann and Ionna Chatzileonti scored to make it 68-64 with 1:11 left.
Vann hit four 3-pointers and finished with 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting and four steals for Oklahoma (23-7, 12-6 Big 12). The rest of the Sooners shot 27.9% (19 of 68).
Franklin made a layup to give Kansas a 36-35 lead and spark a 10-0 run to close the second quarter that was capped by back-to-back layups by Jackson and gave the Jayhawks a nine-point lead at halftime. Oklahoma went scoreless for four-plus minutes as Kansas used a 7-0 spurt to take its biggest lead 54-41 with 3:29 left in the third quarter.
Taylor Robertson added 14 points for Oklahoma, which missed six of its last seven field-goal attempts. Williams, who went into the game averaging a team-high 18.0 points per game, scored a season-low eight points on 4-of-17 shooting but grabbed nine rebounds.
