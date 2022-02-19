BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Miryne Thomas had 18 points as Ball State topped Bowling Green 91-82 on Saturday. Tyler Cochran added 16 points for the Cardinals, while Payton Sparks chipped in 15. Cochran also had seven steals and six rebounds, while Sparks posted 11 rebounds.
Mickey Pearson Jr. had 13 points for Ball State (12-14, 7-8 Mid-American Conference).
Samari Curtis had 18 points and six assists for the Falcons (12-15, 5-11), whose losing streak reached four games. Daeqwon Plowden added 17 points. Matiss Kulackovskis had 17 points.
The Cardinals improve to 2-0 against the Falcons for the season. Ball State defeated Bowling Green 81-80 on Jan. 1.
