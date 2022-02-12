BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Thomas had 16 points as Georgia State got past Appalachian State 58-49 on Saturday.
Kane Williams had 12 points for Georgia State (11-10, 5-5 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth straight road victory. Justin Roberts added 11 points. Corey Allen had 10 points.
Appalachian State scored 16 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
Justin Forrest had 12 points for the Mountaineers (16-11, 10-4). Adrian Delph added 12 points and seven rebounds. Michael Almonacy had eight rebounds.
The Panthers evened the season series against the Mountaineers. Appalachian State defeated Georgia State 61-60 on Jan. 20.
