Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. This Time Tomorrow, Emma Straub
2. Time is a Mother, Ocean Vuong
3. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel
4. Book of Night, Holly Black
5. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles
6. Razzmatazz, Christopher Moore
7. When Women Were Dragons, Kelly Barnhill
8. The Candy House, Jennifer Egan
9. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley
10. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
2. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner
3. River of the Gods, Candice Millard
4. Essential Labor, Angela Garbes
5. Bittersweet, Susan Cain
6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
7. Half Baked Harvest Every Day, Tieghan Gerard
8. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones
9. Ma and Me, Putsata Reang
10. The Complete Maus, Art Spiegelman
